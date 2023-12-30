en English
Business

Apple’s 2023: A Year of Modest Gains and Revenue Decline

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:42 am EST
Apple's 2023: A Year of Modest Gains and Revenue Decline

As the curtains descend on the trading year of 2023, Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock has garnered a 54% year-to-date (YTD) gain. An impressive figure, yet when juxtaposed against its big tech brethren, it is somewhat modest. Nvidia’s stock, for example, has skyrocketed with a 244% increase, while Meta’s shares have ascended 184%. Tesla’s stock expanded by 130%, and Amazon’s grew 78%. Even Microsoft managed to outdo Apple with a 56% increase.

Revenue Downturn for Apple

Despite occasionally outperforming Wall Street’s earnings expectations, Apple has been grappling with a revenue decline across the last four quarters. This is the longest streak of its kind in over 20 years. The decline can be attributed to a cocktail of factors. A critical one is the global downturn in smartphone shipments, which hit a 10-year low. Minor iPhone upgrades, a lack of new iPad hardware in 2023, and iterative Mac updates have also played their roles. Additionally, a temporary Apple Watch ban further complicated matters towards the year’s end.

(Read Also: Australia’s Top-Selling Products of 2023: A Year in Review)

Apple’s Stature amid Decline

Yet, Apple retains its throne as the world’s most valuable company with a nearly $3 trillion market cap. For fiscal 2023, the tech giant generated around $100 billion in income. Analysts envisage a rebound in hardware sales and growth in Apple’s services sector as potential avenues for revenue growth in 2024.

(Read Also: Amazon Slashes iPhone 15 Price: New Features at a More Affordable Rate)

The Vision Pro Anticipation

The early 2024 launch of Vision Pro, Apple’s mixed reality headset, is anticipated with bated breath. While it is not expected to significantly impact revenue initially, it could generate substantial buzz and drive future momentum. The success of Vision Pro is seen as a long-term potential, but consumer enthusiasm will be the X-factor in determining its impact on Apple’s position in the future of computing.

As we set foot into 2024, all eyes are on Apple’s potential for revenue growth. Will the tech titan bounce back, or will it continue to trail in the wake of its competitors? Only time will tell.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

    © 2023 BNN
