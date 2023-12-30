Apple Watch Faces Sales Ban in US Amid Patent Dispute

The world’s largest tech giant, Apple, is entangled in a legal battle that has led to a temporary sales ban of its Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the United States. The conflict, which has been simmering for a decade, originated from a late-night email sent by a scientist to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook in 2013, offering to develop technology that would position Apple as a vanguard in the medical, fitness, and wellness industry. This proposition found resonance with Apple’s vision, and the scientist was quickly brought onboard to work on a smartwatch equipped with health sensors.

A Chain of Events Leading to Legal Dispute

This hiring marked the beginning of a chain of events that eventually led to a legal dispute over the intellectual property involved in the creation of the health features of the Apple Watch. The health tech company Masimo claims that Apple has infringed on its patented pulse oximetry technology used in the Watch to measure blood oxygen levels. A US Judge has already ruled in favor of Masimo, leading to a ban imposed by the International Trade Commission.

Ban Temporarily Lifted Amidst Apple’s Appeal

Apple, however, managed to get the ban temporarily lifted, arguing that it would suffer irreparable harm. The US appeals court will hear Apple’s motion for a stay in January 2024. Meanwhile, Apple has resumed selling both the Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2 on its website. The tech giant also hopes to navigate around the disputed patents with a software update.

Impact on Apple’s Business

The ban, if upheld, could potentially impact Apple’s lucrative wearables business, which brought in $8.28 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2023. The Apple Watch SE model and previously sold watches remain unaffected by the ban. As the legal battle is set to extend the final verdict of the ITC case by another year, Apple finds itself at a critical juncture where its operations and future plans could be significantly affected.