en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Pro: A Tech Marvel with Market Ripple Effects

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Pro: A Tech Marvel with Market Ripple Effects

On September 12, 2023, in the heart of the Silicon Valley, Apple unveiled the latest addition to its smartphone dynasty. The tech giant introduced the iPhone 15 Pro at a grand event held in the iconic Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The event, reverberating with the anticipation of Apple’s dedicated customer base and the tech industry at large, showcased the latest iterations of the iPhone series, along with an array of other product enhancements.

The iPhone 15 Pro Unveiled

As part of Apple’s new lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro emerged, mirroring Apple’s unwavering commitment to innovation in the smartphone industry. Built with titanium and boasting a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, the device is powered by the A17 Pro chip, which Apple tags as the fastest performing chip in any smartphone. The Pro models feature a transformative 48-megapixel camera, 5x optical zoom, and the capability to shoot 4K60 ProRes videos that redefine smartphone videography. With prices starting from 999 BDT, the iPhone 15 Pro reflects Apple’s relentless pursuit of technological excellence.

Ripple Effects in the Asian Market

Following the event, a ripple effect echoed through the Asian stock market, with shares of Apple’s suppliers experiencing a slump. Notable suppliers, including TSMC, Nvidia, and Foxconn, which play integral roles in the production and supply chain of Apple products, saw their shares tumble. This stock market reaction underscores the considerable attention and market sensitivity that Apple’s product launches command, and the far-reaching impact they have on associated companies and industries.

A Look Into the Future

As Apple’s journey into 2024 unfolds, the tech world awaits the launch of the Vision Pro headset, marking Apple’s foray into spatial computing. The introduction of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, rumored to feature larger displays and slight dimensional changes, hints at Apple’s continued drive to push the boundaries of conventional smartphones. Yet, the reception of the iPhone 15 Pro by consumers and investors will be a key indicator of Apple’s ability to maintain its competitive edge in the ever-evolving technology sector.

0
Asia United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Apple Suppliers' Shares Dip Following Barclays Downgrade

By Safak Costu

Explosion in Myanmar Village: Conflicting Reports Highlight Complexity of Conflict

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Public Outrage in Kuala Lumpur Over Tourist's Unhygienic Act

By BNN Correspondents

Hong Kong's Property and Equity Markets Plunge: A Look into the Crisis and Hope for Recovery

By BNN Correspondents

Myanmar Integrates Villages into ASEAN Network Amidst Challenges ...
@Asia · 48 mins
Myanmar Integrates Villages into ASEAN Network Amidst Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Tajik National Team Preps for Asian Cup with Control Match Against Hong Kong

By Salman Khan

Tajik National Team Preps for Asian Cup with Control Match Against Hong Kong
Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024
Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management’s New President Director in Indonesia

By Saboor Bayat

Maya Kamdani Takes Charge as BNP Paribas Asset Management's New President Director in Indonesia
Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar

By Geeta Pillai

Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar
Latest Headlines
World News
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
2 mins
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
2 mins
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
3 mins
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
3 mins
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
3 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
3 mins
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
3 mins
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
3 mins
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
3 mins
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app