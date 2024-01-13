Apple under DOJ Probe; A Potential Shake-Up in the Tech Landscape

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly on the brink of concluding a two-year investigation into the business practices of Apple.

The probe’s crux lies in examining whether Apple’s integrated ecosystem—comprising products and services like the iPhone, App Store, Apple Watch, iMessage, and AirTags—acts as a barrier to competition.

Unraveling the Threads of the Investigation

The potential lawsuit comes at a time when Apple confronts Wall Street downgrades and concerns over iPhone demand in China. Compounding the tech behemoth’s concerns is the fact that Microsoft recently surpassed it as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company. The DOJ’s investigation is expected to determine whether these business practices obstruct competitors from entering the market, thereby constituting a violation of antitrust laws.

The Financial Implications

While Apple is gearing up for the launch of its AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro spatial computer, the AR/VR market’s size is still relatively small compared to smartphones. Financially, iPhone sales continue to be Apple’s largest revenue driver, with significant contributions also coming from the wearables, home, and accessories division, and the services business. An antitrust lawsuit could have serious implications on Apple’s revenue, particularly in light of accusations of market abuse through high fees imposed on app developers and restrictions on interoperability with third-party services.

The Influence of Ongoing Antitrust Cases

The DOJ’s approach to Apple could be heavily influenced by two ongoing antitrust cases—one involving Epic Games and another against Google. The Epic Games case could significantly impact how the DOJ frames its potential lawsuit, particularly if they opt to file the case within the Ninth Circuit. The Google case is critical due to the substantial payments Google makes to Apple to remain the default search engine on its devices—a practice that could also come under scrutiny in any DOJ action against Apple.