Apple TV+’s ‘Slow Horses’ Gallops into Fifth Season: First Major Renewal of 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Apple TV+'s 'Slow Horses' Gallops into Fifth Season: First Major Renewal of 2024

Apple TV+ kicks off the new year with a bang as it announces the renewal of the popular spy thriller ‘Slow Horses’ for a fifth season, making it the first major renewal of 2024. The news arrives less than a week after the Season 3 finale debuted, and even before the premiere of Season 4. The series, based on Mick Herron’s novels, has been a hit for the streaming platform, garnering a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As TV Guide continues to monitor the flurry of renewal and cancellation announcements this month, the early renewal of ‘Slow Horses’ offers a brief respite for fans eager to learn the fate of their favorite shows.

‘Slow Horses’: A Thrilling Journey

Adapted for television by Will Smith, ‘Slow Horses’ follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents in a dumping ground department of MI5, known as Slough House. The award-winning actor Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the leader of the spies. The ensemble cast also includes the likes of Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and others. Each season brings to the screen a new novel from Herron’s Slough House book series, creating an intriguing narrative that’s captivated audiences since its premiere in 2022.

The Success of ‘Slow Horses’

Produced by See-Saw Films, ‘Slow Horses’ has quickly become one of Apple TV+’s most popular shows. The right casting, engaging writing, and consistent renewal by the platform have been key contributors to the series’ success. Fans have praised the show for its engaging plotlines and the performances of the ensemble cast, with particular applause for Oldman’s portrayal of Jackson Lamb. The upcoming Season 5 will be adapted from Herron’s ‘London Rules’ and is set to feature a series of increasingly bizarre events for the Slow Horses to unravel.

Looking Ahead

While Apple TV+ has not announced premiere dates for Seasons 4 and 5, fans eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite spies. The upcoming season is expected to open with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, while the fifth season will see the Slow Horses work to uncover connections behind a series of bizarre events across the city. As viewers prepare for the return of ‘Slow Horses’, they can be assured of at least two more seasons of thrilling espionage drama on Apple TV+.

United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

