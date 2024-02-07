Apple TV+ Unveils 'Manhunt', a Drama Series on the Hunt for Lincoln’s Assassin

Come March 15, 2024, Apple TV+ will unveil a historical drama series that plunges viewers into the heart of one of America's most pivotal moments — the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. Titled 'Manhunt', the show is an adaptation of James L. Swanson's acclaimed nonfiction book 'Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer'. It thrusts the spotlight onto the 12-day, nationwide hunt for John Wilkes Booth, the infamous stage actor who assassinated Lincoln at Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC.

A Dramatized Pursuit of Justice

The narrative of 'Manhunt' unfolds through the dogged pursuit led by Edwin Stanton, the then US Secretary of War, portrayed by Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies. Anthony Boyle dons the role of Booth, offering an in-depth look at his motivations behind the assassination, speculated to be a desperate attempt to revive the Confederate cause.

A Star-studded Ensemble

Joining Menzies and Boyle are actors Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, and Lovie Simone, each pivotal to the series' narrative fabric. The first two episodes of the seven-part series will air on the premiere date, with subsequent weekly episodes culminating in the finale on April 19, 2024.

A Glimpse into the Tension

The newly released trailer teases the drama's masterful blend of historical fact and thrilling storytelling. 'Manhunt' is the creative brainchild of Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky, who not only conceived the show but also serves as its showrunner and executive producer. The first two episodes are directed by Carl Franklin, setting the tone for a thrilling chase that takes viewers through the heart of a nation in mourning and on the brink of redefining itself.