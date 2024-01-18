Apple Stock Gets a Boost after Bank of America Analyst Upgrades Rating

Apple Inc.'s stock (AAPL) received a significant uplift following an upgrade by a Bank of America analyst.

Advertisment

The analyst shifted the rating for Apple from 'Neutral' to 'Buy', and escalated the price target from $208 to $225. The optimism encircling Apple's stock is primarily linked to the forthcoming launch of the Vision Pro and the potential future iPhones equipped with ground-breaking artificial intelligence technology.

Bank of America's Optimistic Outlook for Apple

Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan upgraded the Apple stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and hiked his AAPL price target to $225 from $208. Mohan cited the contributions of generative AI to iPhone sales and the company’s soon-to-be-released Vision Pro spatial computer as pivotal sales drivers. He also anticipated a 'stronger multiyear iPhone upgrade cycle' as consumers replace older handsets to leverage the generative AI features scheduled to be introduced this year and the next.

Advertisment

Market Performance and Insider Trading

In Thursday morning trading, the Apple shares saw a rise of $4.75 (+2.60%) to $187.43. Furthermore, the company's recent quarterly earnings outpaced estimates, with a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The stock has also been actively traded by insiders, with 0.06% of the stock owned by insiders. Simultaneously, several hedge funds have been buying and selling shares of Apple, indicating a vibrant trading atmosphere for the tech giant's stock.

Implications for the Market

Apple's stock rose by more than 2% after Bank of America upgraded it to a buy rating, projecting over 20% upside over the next 12 months. In addition, Apple introduced new experiences available on Apple Vision Pro, a pair of ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays, and celebrated the opening of its 100th Apple Store location in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite a recent 4.83% decrease in stock value, Apple's stock is up by a remarkable 38.16% since last year, highlighting the company's resilience and growth potential in the market.