Apple Q124 Earnings Surpass Analyst Expectations, Reports Increased Revenue and EPS

Yesterday, on February 1, 2024, Apple Inc. conducted its highly anticipated Q124 earnings conference call with industry analysts to dissect and discuss the financial results of the quarter. The tech giant reported an impressive quarterly revenue of $119.575 billion, marking a 2% increase from the previous year's $117.154 billion. This growth was complemented by a 16% rise in Apple's quarterly earnings per diluted share (EPS), which climbed to $2.18 from $1.88 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Apple Outperforms Analysts' Expectations

These figures not only denote a positive financial period for Apple but also surpassed the consensus estimates provided by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). LSEG's projections had anticipated an EPS of $2.10 on an expected revenue of $117.91 billion. Apple's performance thus exceeded Wall Street expectations, setting a positive tone for the company's financial health in the forthcoming quarters.

Insights from Renowned Financial Institutions

The article offered insights from prominent financial institutions like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wedbush, and Bloomberg Intelligence, all of which centered around Apple's financial performance and outlook. The financial institutions provided their analysis and expectations for Apple's performance and stock price. Key focus points for investors included China iPhone sales and potential profit margin gains.

Live Stream of the Conference Call

For those keen on tuning in to the conference call live, Apple recommended the use of Safari browser on various iOS, macOS, and tvOS devices for an optimal viewing experience. Yet, the event wasn't exclusive to Apple device users. Other platforms could also tap into the live stream using the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge, provided they supported MSE, H.264, and AAC.