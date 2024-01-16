Apple Opens Pre-Orders for Vision Pro Headset Featuring New Immersive Video and Disney App Environments

Apple has opened pre-orders for its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset, setting the stage for what is expected to be a significant product launch for the tech giant. The device, which is poised to redefine immersive viewing, will also introduce audiences to the Apple Immersive Video format. Additionally, Apple has collaborated with Disney to offer new viewing experiences within the Disney app, featuring scenes from beloved franchises such as the Avengers and Star Wars.

Exploring the Vision Pro

Editors Dana Wollman and Cherlynn Low had the opportunity to revisit the Vision Pro headset, turning their attention to its newer features. Top among these is the immersive video, which promises to provide users with an engaging and visually impressive viewing experience. The editors also explored the Disney environments, an Encounter Dinosaurs experience, and a unique floating keyboard.

A Focus on Comfort

The Vision Pro headset comes equipped with a strap that can be adjusted for an optimal fit, highlighting Apple's emphasis on user comfort. The company also offers various options to adapt the headset to different head shapes and sizes. However, both editors reported some discomfort during use, underlining the need for product tweaks and further user testing.

Emotionally Engaging Content

In their hands-on experience, the editors found the immersive video content to be both emotionally engaging and visually impressive, boasting realistic textures and reflections. The Disney app, although still in beta, already offers an interactive element akin to selecting a player in a video game.

Impressive Technological Capabilities

The Vision Pro headset showcases an array of technological capabilities such as Spatial Audio, immersive video, and interactive narrative experiences. Statements from Disney CEO Bob Iger and Apple's senior VP of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, underscore the revolutionary nature of the product.

Launch Details and Pricing

Apple is set to launch the Vision Pro headset on February 2, with pre-orders opening on January 19 at 5 a.m. PT. The headset, priced at $3,500, comes with a host of entertainment experiences like 150 3D movies, immersive films and series, and access to streaming services such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. The Vision Pro App Store will feature compatibility with over one million iOS and iPadOS apps, along with experiences designed specifically for the headset.