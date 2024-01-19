Apple Leaps Into the Mixed Reality Arena with Vision Pro Launch

In a bold new step into the emerging world of mixed reality, Apple gears up to launch its first-ever XR headset, the Vision Pro. Apple's entry is accompanied by a suite of official accessories designed to heighten the Vision Pro experience, marking the tech giant's commitment to the platform. With pre-orders available and the official launch slated for February 2, the Vision Pro is set to be a significant addition to the expanding XR landscape.

Revitalizing Hardware Sales

Apple's Vision Pro, priced at $3,499 and exclusive to the US market, represents a strategic move to reinvigorate its hardware sales amidst declining Apple Watch revenue. Though industry analysts predict a modest contribution from the Vision Pro to Apple's overall revenue in 2024, they anticipate a long-term payoff as the XR ecosystem matures, and content availability expands.

A Comprehensive Package

The Vision Pro package comes with a cover, battery pack, a polishing cloth, a USB-C charge cable, and a 30W power adapter. It employs two Apple Silicon chips, M2 Ultra and R1, and supports control through hand and eye tracking as well as voice commands. Despite this, popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify will not have dedicated apps for the Vision Pro, necessitating users to access these platforms via a web browser.

Accessorize for Enhanced Experience

The Vision Pro's accessory lineup includes a $199 travel case with a protective lining and compartments - a perfect companion for the Vision Pro on the move. Other accessories, such as ergonomic head straps, a Light Seal Cushion foam replacement, and a Belkin Battery Pack Holder, further enable users to customize their XR experience. With prices ranging from $29 to $99, these accessories demonstrate Apple's dedication to supporting the Vision Pro platform with replacement parts and upgrades.

The Vision Pro, with its advanced features and comprehensive accessory lineup, signifies Apple's determined stride into the mixed reality arena. As the XR landscape evolves, Apple's initiative could potentially reshape the industry and redefine the way we interact with technology.