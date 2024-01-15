en English
Business

Apple Gears Up for High-Profile Launch of Vision Pro Headset

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
In a marked departure from the traditional approach, Apple Inc. is setting the stage for a high-profile rollout of its latest offering, the Vision Pro headset. Priced at $3,499, this advanced technology product is slated for release on February 2, with preorders kicking off on the preceding Friday. A key part of the tech giant’s launch strategy is an extensive in-store sales effort, underpinned by a comprehensive, 25-minute demonstration aimed at enlightening potential customers about the product’s features and capabilities.

The Vision Pro Experience

Unlike previous Apple product launches, the Vision Pro’s release is set to be an immersive experience for customers. Retail outlets have been instructed to allocate double the usual inventory space for the launch weekend in anticipation of an initial surge in demand. The in-store demos will offer customers a hands-on experience, including fitting the headset to their faces, scanning for prescription information for glasses users, and guiding them through the basics of controlling the headset. The goal is to leave users with a compelling, yet not overwhelming, encounter that leaves them wanting more.

Behind The Scenes

Preparation for the Vision Pro’s launch has been meticulous. Apple Store employees have undergone training ahead of the release and will conduct the 25-minute demos, which will cover everything from a facial scan to determine the size of the headset components to an overview of the device’s interface and features. Additionally, a host of accessory ideas are being discussed, including MagSafe for the battery, a larger capacity battery, and a back strap that doubles as a battery.

The Future Of The Vision Pro

The Vision Pro headset, unveiled over seven months ago, is now just three weeks away from hitting retail shelves. Despite the high price tag, the company is banking on an extensive sales pitch and the demo to draw consumers in. The demo will showcase features such as still photos, panoramas, spatial photos, spatial videos, multiple app windows, and immersive 3D content. The headset will also come preloaded with third-party apps. As the countdown to the launch date quickens, competitors are gearing up to capitalize on the Vision Pro’s release, positioning this as a pivotal moment in the tech world.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

