Apple Consolidates Data Operations Team, Offers Relocation or Severance

In a surprising move, Apple Inc. is set to transfer its 121-person Data Operations Annotations team from San Diego to Austin. The team, primarily dedicated to enhancing Siri’s performance by evaluating voice queries, was unexpectedly informed of this decision. As part of Apple’s wider strategy to centralize operations in its Austin campus, the team has until the end of February to decide on the move. Those who refuse will face termination by April 26.

Unexpected Turn of Events

In the light of this announcement, many employees have expressed reluctance to relocate. Their resistance stems from the perception of limited opportunities for non-engineering roles in the relocated area. Adding to their concerns, the San Diego office was previously anticipating a local move within the city, making the news of this long-distance shift all the more shocking.

Apple’s Response

To ease the transition, Apple is offering a $7,000 relocation stipend, alongside various severance benefits for those choosing to depart. Despite the upheaval for its Data Operations Annotations team, the tech giant reaffirms its commitment to growth in San Diego, with plans to expand its engineering teams locally.

Privacy Concerns and Future Plans

The team in question has previously been embroiled in privacy concerns. Until privacy protocols were established in 2019, contractors were employed to listen to Siri queries. Looking forward, the company is preparing for a significant announcement in June regarding its large language model (LLM) plans, with a portion of the relocated team expected to contribute to this development.