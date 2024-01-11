Apple Board Sees Major Changes as Al Gore and James Bell Set to Retire

Apple Inc. has announced the upcoming retirement of board members Al Gore, former Vice President of the United States, and James Bell, former Boeing CFO. The retirements are set to occur at the annual shareholder meeting in February, as both Gore and Bell have turned 75, aligning with Apple’s policy that prevents board members from being reelected after reaching this age.

Impressive Tenures and Significant Contributions

Al Gore, who has served on the Apple board for an impressive 21 years, owns 468,955 shares valued at over $87 million. His contributions during his tenure have significantly shaped the company. In 2023, his total compensation amounted to around $377,000. Similarly, James Bell’s shares are worth over $7 million and he received a similar amount of compensation in the past year. Their expertise and leadership have played a vital role in Apple’s growth and success.

Anticipating the New Era: Wanda Austin

Stepping into the shoes of the outgoing board members is former Aerospace CEO Wanda Austin. The nomination of Austin is subject to a shareholder vote. Austin brings a wealth of industry experience, having held leadership roles at Aerospace, Amgen, Chevron, and on government committees such as the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and the NASA Advisory Council. Her potential addition to the board signifies Apple’s commitment to diversifying its leadership.

Succession Planning in Progress

As Apple navigates this transition, CEO Tim Cook has begun discussing retirement and the company’s succession planning. Cook, who owns stock units that vest through 2026, has suggested that the next CEO will be selected from within the company, with the involvement of the board. Despite the impending departures, Apple is poised to continue its legacy of innovation and leadership in the tech industry.