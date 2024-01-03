en English
Travel & Tourism

Appalachian Trail to Shorten by One Mile in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Appalachian Trail to Shorten by One Mile in 2024

The Appalachian Trail, a cherished fixture in American hiking culture, is set to experience a minor contraction in its length in 2024. Known for its captivating sceneries that span from Maine to Georgia, the trail has been the pride and joy of hiking enthusiasts for decades. Formed by a dedicated group of private citizens in 1921 and completed in 1937, the Trail’s stewardship lies in the hands of the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and a web of local agencies and volunteers.

A Change in Trail Length

Every year, the trail’s length sees adjustments due to construction and repair activities. The latest information from the Appalachian Trail Conservancy reveals that the trail will see a decrease of one mile, moving from its current length of 2,198.4 miles to 2,197.4 miles. This change is a result of a correction in the length of a temporary relocation to cross the Palisades Parkway in New York. Four relocations added 0.7 miles, but the correction resulted in the overall reduction.

Trail Maintenance and Hiker Safety

The trail, lovingly referred to as a “Footpath for the People,” is universally marked by wooden AT signs. It offers hikers a range of obstacles, such as rugged terrain and high winds, particularly near the northern endpoint at Mt. Katahdin in Maine. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy plays a vital role in maintaining the trail and providing hikers with crucial information about camping sites, shelters, detours, and parking. Their website features an interactive trail map to assist hikers in planning their adventures.

The Trail’s Legacy and Future

Spanning across 14 states and encapsulating new communities like Lee, Massachusetts, the trail attracts over three million visitors each year. It stands as a testament to the enduring vision of its founders, providing a fulfilling experience with nature. However, hikers are advised to stay informed about the trail’s yearly changes by referring to the conservancy’s website before embarking on their journey. The trail’s ongoing challenges, land protection, and improvements are highlighted, along with the tremendous volunteer effort required to maintain this incredible feat of human endeavor.

Travel & Tourism United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

