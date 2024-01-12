APM Terminals and Plaquemines Port Sign Preliminary Agreement for New Container Terminal

The Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District has brokered a preliminary agreement with APM Terminals, a leading global terminal operator, to construct a state-of-the-art container terminal in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. The initial agreement, which comes in the form of a letter of intent, includes a 30-year land lease with options for extension.

Specifications of the Proposed Terminal

The proposed terminal is set to sprawl over 200 acres, sporting an on-dock rail and a berth for 14,000-TEU vessels – the largest that the expanded Panama Canal can accommodate. APM Terminals, based in the Netherlands, operates 66 container terminals worldwide, including four in the United States.

Investment and Funding Details

The project, which is estimated to cost around $500 million, will be privately funded. However, the sources of funding have not been disclosed. This ambitious initiative follows a failed attempt at a similar deal in 2021 that involved an external developer. The current plans involve only APM Terminals and Plaquemines Port.

Competitive Developments and Criticisms

The announcement of this venture comes amidst competitive port developments in Louisiana, including the Port of New Orleans’ $1.8 billion Louisiana International Terminal project and the Port of South Louisiana’s acquisition of the former Avondale Shipyards site. Critics argue that Louisiana’s port system lacks a unified strategy and that internal competition may undermine state competitiveness.

Plaquemines Port is a significant mover of bulk cargo, and the new terminal aligns with the shift in global shipping towards containerization. This sets the Gulf of Mexico ports to compete for a larger market share, opening up new opportunities for business and market growth in the region.