API Applauds EPA’s Decision to Grant Louisiana Authority Over Carbon Capture Projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has passed the baton of authority to Louisiana for advancing carbon capture projects, a move that has been hailed by the American Petroleum Institute (API). The oil and gas industry’s primary representative body, the API, lauded the EPA’s decision, spotlighting the potential benefits of reduced emissions, stimulated local economy, and the reinforcement of U.S. energy leadership.

API’s Stand on EPA’s Decision

Mike Sommers, API’s President and CEO, emphasized the strategic significance of Louisiana in the energy sector. He pointed out that the state’s role in the development, refining, and transportation of American energy resources puts it in a prime position to propel carbon capture technology. In addition to this, he also praised Louisiana’s commitment to community engagement and environmental protection as beneficial for the progression of the project.

With a significant membership of around 600 entities involved in the production, processing, and distribution of America’s energy, API supports over 11 million jobs in the United States. The organization, established in 1919, sets industry standards and has developed over 800 standards aimed at enhancing operational and environmental safety, efficiency, and sustainability through API Energy Excellence®. This initiative encourages the adoption of new technologies and transparent reporting.

Louisiana’s Role in Carbon Capture

Louisiana has at least 20 underground carbon dioxide storage projects in the planning or development stages. While there are concerns surrounding the safety and efficacy of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), the state is eager to forward its role in this groundbreaking technology.

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (LDNR) has been granted primacy over the issuance and enforcement of permits for Class VI Underground Injection Control (UIC) wells under the Safe Drinking Water Act by the EPA. This decision came after a meticulous review process, which concluded that Louisiana’s UIC Class VI rules were as stringent as federal rules, and that the state has adequate resources to issue permits, track compliance, and enforce its program.

More than 20 Class VI applications for Louisiana are in the permitting process, indicating growing interest in carbon sequestration projects. This move, therefore, not only reiterates the commitment of the United States to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also reinforces Louisiana’s place as a significant player in the energy sector.

Implications for the Future

The delegation of primacy is contingent on LDNR’s compliance with the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) entered between LDNR and EPA in May 2023, which includes public participation, environmental justice considerations, enforcement, and environmental mitigation measures. The EPA believes that granting primacy to LDNR with oversight by the EPA will substantially further the goals of achieving greenhouse gas reduction in the United States.

Permit applications for carbon dioxide sequestration in the U.S. have increased by 500 since 2021, indicating a growing interest in this field. Louisiana’s regulatory authority over Class VI wells makes it an attractive hub for CCS opportunities, potentially contributing significantly to carbon reduction efforts in traditional fuel and industrial feedstock industries.

As Louisiana steps up to the plate in the fight against climate change, the move underlines the importance of state-level involvement in the transition to a lower-carbon, more energy-secure future. The state is poised to become a leader in carbon capture and sequestration, setting a precedent for other states to follow, and potentially reshaping the U.S. energy landscape.