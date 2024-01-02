en English
Business

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nasdaq-listed company, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS), is gearing up to take the stage at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The presentation, slated for Monday, January 8, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. PT, will be broadcasted to audiences worldwide through a live webcast.

Mark Your Calendars for Apellis’ Presentation

The highly anticipated presentation from Apellis is an integral part of the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. This conference, in its 42nd year, is a significant event in the healthcare industry’s calendar, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and investors to share insights, trends, and breakthroughs.

Apellis’ presentation will commence at 9:45 a.m. PT on January 8, 2024. The event will be a beacon for healthcare professionals, industry analysts, and investors worldwide, spotlighting Apellis’ role and impact in the healthcare sector.

Live Webcast: Bridging Distances

In an era where digital platforms are dissolving distances, Apellis is harnessing the power of technology to reach a global audience.

The presentation will be accessible to the public through a live webcast, bringing the conference to screens worldwide. Interested attendees can tune in to the ‘Events and Presentations’ page under the ‘Investors and Media’ section of Apellis’ website.

Relive the Moment: Webcast Replay

For those who miss the live webcast or wish to revisit the insights shared, Apellis is ensuring that no one misses out. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the company’s website.

This replay will remain accessible for about 30 days after the event, allowing viewers to engage with the content at their convenience and glean insights from Apellis’ presentation at the prestigious conference.

Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

