en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Apartment Fire in Winston-Salem Displaces Three, No Casualties Reported

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Apartment Fire in Winston-Salem Displaces Three, No Casualties Reported

An early morning apartment fire on Tuesday has left an indelible mark on the quiet southwestern neighborhood of Winston-Salem, with the Woodlawn Apartments’ complex bearing the brunt of the damage. The fire, which broke out at 8:47 a.m. at the 106 Weatherwood Court address, has displaced three residents and caused substantial harm to the building, according to Tabetha Childress, spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Swift Response, No Injuries

In the face of catastrophe, the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s swift response ensured that the situation was brought under control without any casualties. Despite the intensity of the flames, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. A testament to the relentless efforts of the fire department, this outcome is a silver lining in an otherwise grim situation.

Displacement and Aid

The fire not only scorched the building but also disrupted the lives of the inhabitants of the complex. Three residents found themselves without a home in the aftermath of the blaze. However, the American Red Cross was quick to extend its support, offering immediate assistance to those affected on the scene.

Investigation Underway

As the embers cooled and the smoke cleared, questions arose about the cause of the fire. Fire investigators are currently sifting through the remains, working diligently to unravel the mystery behind the morning’s unfortunate events. While the damage to the building is apparent, the exact extent of the devastation is yet to be determined with no immediate estimates available.

0
Disaster United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

By BNN Correspondents

Maharashtra Government Declares Expanded Drought-like Conditions; Forms Permanent Cabinet Sub-Committee

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cambodia Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents; Dry Season Poses Further Risks

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Day Marred by Widespread Fires across Regions

By BNN Correspondents

Water Main Break in Franklin Disrupts Services, Affects Water Pressure ...
@Disaster · 10 mins
Water Main Break in Franklin Disrupts Services, Affects Water Pressure ...
heart comment 0
Recurring Fires Lead to Closure of Cheshire Bridge Road: City Seeks Solutions

By Quadri Adejumo

Recurring Fires Lead to Closure of Cheshire Bridge Road: City Seeks Solutions
1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Astoria, Queens, Concurrent Explosions Reported on Roosevelt Island

By Safak Costu

1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Astoria, Queens, Concurrent Explosions Reported on Roosevelt Island
Coventry Flood Crisis: Failure of Flood Defences Sparks Urgent Call for Review

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Coventry Flood Crisis: Failure of Flood Defences Sparks Urgent Call for Review
Sapulpa Chronicles: House Fire and City’s Stride Towards Development

By BNN Correspondents

Sapulpa Chronicles: House Fire and City's Stride Towards Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
31 seconds
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
1 min
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
1 min
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
1 min
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
1 min
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
1 min
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
1 min
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app