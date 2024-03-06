APAA Hosts 8th National Exhibition at Phippen Museum: A Celebration of Pastel Artistry

The Arizona Pastel Artists Association (APAA) is set to dazzle art enthusiasts with its 8th National Exhibition and Sale, hosted at the Phippen Museum in Prescott, from March 10 to April 21. This year's exhibition showcases an array of pastel works, known for their vibrant colors and intricate details, featuring both local and international artists. A special grand opening reception, including a pastel demonstration and awards ceremony led by acclaimed Mesa artist Allen Garns, is scheduled for March 23, promising a day filled with art, inspiration, and community engagement.

Grand Opening and Demonstration

The grand opening reception on March 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is anticipated to be a highlight of the exhibition. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness a live pastel demonstration by Allen Garns, starting at 11 a.m. Garns, an award-winning artist inspired by Walt Whitman's reflections on the beauty of everyday life, aims to translate these 'miracles' into his pastel paintings. The reception and demonstration are open to the public and free of charge, offering a unique insight into the artistic process behind pastel artistry.

Exhibition Highlights

Featuring over 75 artists from the United States and Europe, the exhibition presents a diverse collection of pastel works, including figurative, landscape, still life, and abstract pieces. This wide range of styles and subjects not only highlights the versatility of pastel as a medium but also offers something for every art collector and enthusiast. The featured works from eleven local artists further emphasize the rich artistic talent within the region. The exhibition is a testament to pastel's enduring appeal, capable of creating deeply saturated colors and dynamic light effects that captivate viewers.

Visit and Engagement

Located at 4701 Highway 89 North in Prescott, the Phippen Museum provides the perfect backdrop for the APAA's 8th National Exhibition and Sale. This event offers a unique opportunity for the public to engage with the art community, discover new artists, and perhaps even find a pastel work to cherish. For more information about the exhibition, interested parties are encouraged to visit APAA.WildApricot.org. Whether you're an art aficionado, a collector, or simply curious, this exhibition promises an enriching experience that showcases the beauty and complexity of pastel art.

As the APAA National Exhibition and Sale unfolds, it not only celebrates the medium of pastel but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the artists who master it. This event is a vivid reminder of the power of art to inspire, challenge, and connect us, inviting visitors to explore the myriad ways in which pastel paintings illuminate our understanding of the world. By bringing together a diverse array of artists and works, the exhibition underscores the vibrant and evolving nature of the pastel community, making it a must-visit for anyone passionate about the arts.