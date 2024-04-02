Anya Taylor-Joy Confirms Secret Wedding to Malcolm McRae, Shares Gothic Nuptials Snap

Anya Taylor-Joy, the acclaimed actress known for her role in The Queen's Gambit, has publicly confirmed her marriage to Malcolm McRae, revealing a secret wedding that took place two years ago in New Orleans. The star shared captivating snaps from the ceremony on Instagram, including images of her in a stunning Dior gown and the couple indulging in unique, heart-shaped cakes that added a gothic flair to the celebrations.

Secret Romance Comes to Light

Anya and Malcolm's relationship has largely remained out of the public eye since they started dating, with Anya based in London and Malcolm living in the US. Despite the distance, the couple has managed to maintain a strong bond, cherishing the time they spend together. Anya's recent Instagram post not only confirmed their marriage but also shared with fans the intimate and whimsical aspects of their relationship, including their preference for quiet, shared moments.

A Gothic Celebration

The wedding itself, held in secret in New Orleans, featured gothic elements that reflected the couple's unique tastes, including anatomically correct heart cakes that Anya jokingly related to her vampire Lestat character. The ceremony was attended by close friends, including model and actress Cara Delevingne, who appeared in the shared photos. This revelation comes after months of speculation following an apparent second celebration in Venice, Italy, in October 2023, further intriguing fans.

Rise to Stardom

Anya Taylor-Joy's career has skyrocketed since her portrayal of Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit, earning her a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Her role in the black comedy The Menu and the upcoming action movie Furiosa have further cemented her status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. Her marriage to Malcolm McRae adds another fascinating chapter to her life story, blending personal joy with professional success.

The confirmation of Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae's marriage not only satisfies the curiosity of fans but also highlights the couple's desire to share their happiness on their own terms. As they continue to navigate their careers and personal life across continents, their story serves as a testament to the power of love and the importance of cherishing every moment together.