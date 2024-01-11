Antler House: Andrew Geller’s Architectural Marvel Listed for Sale

In the heart of East Hampton, New York, a distinctive architectural marvel known as The Antler House has been listed for sale. The asking price for this singular two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is $1.995 million. The home is a testament to the creativity of the eminent mid-century architect, Andrew Geller, who, with his innovative designs, has earned the moniker ‘The Architect of Happiness’.

Bringing Joy Through Design

Geller’s designs are celebrated for their originality and joyful spirit. Of all his creations, the Antler House stands out as the most playful. It bears the distinctive markings of Geller’s vision—a unique blend of whimsy and elegance. Constructed in 1968, the 1,292-square-foot house is known for its floor-to-ceiling windows and a remarkable geometric ‘origami’ roofline, lending the property a tree house-like appeal.

The Artful Construction of Antler House

Andrew Geller’s architectural philosophy was to ‘liberate the American vacation house,’ an ideal that is embodied in the Antler House. The home features a cozy living room with uniquely shaped windows, a loft area, and a decking area that offers a magnificent view of the surroundings. In 2020, the house underwent careful restoration and renovation, all the while preserving the integrity of its mid-century design.

Social Media Buzz Surrounding the Sale

The listing of the Antler House has sparked considerable interest on social media platforms, including Zillow Gone Wild. Users have been quick to express their admiration for the house’s quirky design and their desire to own such an enchanting vacation home. It’s not just a house; it’s a testament to the joyous, liberated spirit of mid-century architecture.