Law

Antitrust Litigation Expert Jennifer Patterson Joins Haug Partners LLP

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
Antitrust Litigation Expert Jennifer Patterson Joins Haug Partners LLP

Haug Partners LLP, a leading national law firm with a focus on Intellectual Property, FDA law, and antitrust and commercial transactions, has announced a significant addition to its team. Jennifer Patterson, an antitrust litigation expert with over 25 years of experience, has joined the firm as a partner in their New York office.

A Wealth of Experience

Patterson’s experience is extensive and diverse, covering industries such as pharmaceuticals, rail freight transportation, and publishing, among others. She has a strong and proven track record of defending major corporations in private antitrust lawsuits, class actions, as well as in various investigations and enforcement proceedings initiated by the Department of Justice, State Attorneys General, and foreign competition agencies.

Antitrust Expertise

Her expertise also covers conducting internal investigations and providing valuable advice on antitrust implications of mergers and acquisitions, distribution, pricing programs, and antitrust training and compliance. This breadth of experience is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities of Haug Partners.

A Warm Welcome

Ed Haug, Chairman of Haug Partners, expressed his enthusiasm regarding Patterson’s appointment. He highlighted her successful representation of Fortune 500 companies in antitrust disputes during her time at Kaye Scholer and Arnold & Porter. Patterson, on her part, has expressed her attraction to the firm’s sophisticated antitrust litigation practice and its robust integrated IP platform, and aims to leverage her experience to contribute to the firm’s expertise and deliver top-quality service to its clients.

Patterson holds a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.A. from Vanderbilt University. Her addition to Haug Partners LLP cements the firm’s position as a top player in the field of antitrust litigation and complex commercial disputes.

Law United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

