Anticipating the Return of Hummingbirds to Kansas: A Guide to Attracting these Vibrant Visitors

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
The air in Kansas is set to buzz with the return of the hummingbirds around mid-April. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks signals that these petite, vibrant creatures are making their way back for the spring and summer seasons. Among the 319 species worldwide, only 15 hummingbird species grace the Americas, and Kansas is privy to the sightings of 11 different species.

The Ruby-Throated Hummingbird: A Kansas Icon

The most common among these is the ruby-throated hummingbird, easily recognized by its emerald green plumage and, in males, a bright red neck. These birds, measuring a mere 3.5 inches in length and weighing about 4.5 grams, migrate to Kansas in mid-April and stay until October. The males, however, often embark on their journey back to warmer regions such as the Gulf Coast and Mexico, a bit earlier, around July.

Track Their Migration

Hummingbird enthusiasts can track the migration of these birds via the Hummingbird Central’s migration map that provides hourly updates. This tool offers a thrilling opportunity to anticipate and prepare for their arrival.

Attracting Hummingbirds: More Species to Spot

Apart from the ruby-throated hummingbird, Kansas hosts 10 other hummingbird species. The eBird website serves as a rich resource for information on sightings of various species across Kansas. As for attracting these diminutive wonders to your backyard, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute recommends a simple recipe of sugar water mixed at a ratio of one cup of sugar to four cups of water. Feeders should be brightly colored, preferably red or orange, and kept clean with the sugar water refreshed every other day. Place the feeders in a semi-protected area away from direct sunlight and rain to ensure they are well-utilized by your winged visitors. To prevent ants, apply salad oil to the hanging wire, and bee guards can help deter bees.

Creating a Hummingbird-Friendly Garden

Additionally, planting certain flowers can attract hummingbirds as they feed every ten minutes due to their high energy expenditure. Morning glories are known to charm hummingbirds with their trumpet-shaped flowers and high nectar production. These birds also show a preference for bright tubular flowers and the importance of nectar-rich plants in creating a hummingbird-friendly garden cannot be overstressed.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

