Anticipated Surge in US Air Travel Ahead of MLK Day Amid Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounding

An anticipated surge in air travel ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is set to sweep across the United States, as announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The Secretary predicts an estimated 46,288 flights to take off on Thursday alone, with numbers expected to dip slightly and then rise again on Monday and Tuesday.

Passenger Advisory

In light of the upcoming air travel rush, Buttigieg advises travelers to allocate ample time for their journeys. He also urged passengers to familiarize themselves with their rights, which are detailed on the flightrights.gov website. This online platform offers a comprehensive dashboard outlining airlines’ service commitments, focusing on families traveling with young children and customers dealing with significant flight disruptions.

Inclement Weather and Flight Disruptions

The projected increase in air travel coincides with potential extreme weather conditions. The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings, including blizzards in the Midwest and storm alerts for Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana. Forecasters predict substantial snow accumulation in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois, and possible tornadoes, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall in the Deep South and Southeast U.S.

As of Thursday midday, nearly 12,000 flights were delayed, and 994 were canceled, with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport experiencing the highest number of cancellations. The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft following a mid-air blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight, leading to numerous flight cancellations for Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounding

The fallout from the mid-air blowout has resulted in the grounding of all 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, causing significant disruptions for Alaska Airlines and United Airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into whether Boeing failed to meet safety regulations following the incident on the Alaska Airlines flight. The blowout caused an ‘explosive decompression,’ creating a hole in the side of the aircraft and forcing an emergency landing.

Boeing has responded to the incident by updating its inspection procedures based on feedback from the FAA and airlines. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged the ‘mistake’ and pledged complete transparency in addressing the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating, focusing on whether four bolts designed to hold the panel in place were missing at the time of takeoff.