Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Sees Record Surge in 2023

In 2023, a sharp surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation stormed through the United States, witnessing a 60 percent rise from the previous year. As per the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), over 510 bills were introduced, with 84 being passed into law in more than 40 states, a significant increase from the approximately 315 bills introduced and 29 laws enacted in 2022.

Education at the Forefront of the Assault

Education bore the brunt of this legislative onslaught, with over 230 bills directed towards limiting the discourse on sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, enforcing parental notification for changes in a student’s name or pronouns, and excluding transgender students from sports teams that align with their gender identity. Out of these education-related bills, 14 have been met with legal challenges.

Gender-affirming Healthcare under Siege

Additionally, 137 bills zeroed in on gender-affirming health care, with 26 evolving into law. These laws primarily aimed to constrict treatments for transgender minors, inclusive of puberty blockers, surgeries, and hormone therapy. Some bills even extended the restrictions to individuals up to 21 years of age. A Florida bill notably attempted to limit medically necessary care for transgender individuals, and it was met with a flurry of lawsuits and a mix of court rulings.

The Legal Battlefield and the Human Rights Campaign

While Idaho families scored a preliminary legal victory against a state ban, similar laws in Indiana, Montana, and Florida have been temporarily blocked. However, impositions in states like Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia persistently remain in effect. The Human Rights Campaign reports that over a third of transgender children in the U.S. reside in states with bans on gender-affirming health care.

Expanding the Anti-LGBTQ Legislative Scope

Other legislation introduced in 2023 aimed to constrict drag performances, access to public restrooms, and locker rooms for transgender individuals, and define sex in state codes in a manner that could potentially enable discrimination against transgender individuals. Despite some states passing laws against transgender people using facilities that align with their gender identity, federal court orders currently render these laws unenforceable.