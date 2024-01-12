Anthem Memory Care Expands Portfolio Amid Rising Auto Insurance Costs

In a significant move towards expanding its portfolio, Anthem Memory Care, an Oregon-based firm, has acquired Avenir Memory Care of Fayetteville. Renamed as Clear Creek Memory Care of Fayetteville, this facility now stands as part of Anthem’s 19-property strong portfolio spread across multiple states.

Enhancing Memory Care Facilities

Under its new management, Clear Creek Memory Care is set to witness an upgrade in its services. Anthem plans to fortify the facility with additional regional staff, advanced technology, and comprehensive training programs. Isaac Scott, CEO of Anthem Memory Care, pledges to enhance the lives of residents grappling with memory loss and foster deeper ties with the local community.

Rising Auto Insurance Costs

As life in care facilities sees promising improvements, U.S. car owners grapple with an escalating financial burden. Auto insurance costs have surged by a staggering 20.3% in December from the previous year, marking the highest increase since 1976. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts project that these rates will persist in ascending due to the mounting costs of replacement parts and repairs. Even though used vehicle prices have seen a decline from their peak, they remain elevated, witnessing a 38% rise since the commencement of the pandemic.

Performance of the Arkansas Index

In the corporate realm, the Arkansas Index, a barometer of the largest public companies based in the state, witnessed a minor dip, closing at 913.36 points. This comes as the finance sector braces for the release of the fourth quarter earnings reports.