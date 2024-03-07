Ant-Man 3 Screenwriter Jeff Loveness Shaken by Harsh Reviews Amidst MCU Debut

Following the release of Ant-Man 3, screenwriter Jeff Loveness expressed his dismay over the unexpectedly harsh critical reception, despite his enthusiasm and pride in his first major film project. The narrative, focusing on Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, marked Loveness's debut in feature film scripting, with high hopes for its reception. However, the reality proved disheartening as reviews poured in.

Unexpected Critical Response

Loveness shared with The Daily Beast his surprise and discouragement upon encountering the negative reviews. "To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise. I was at a pretty low point... They weren't good reviews, and I thought, 'What the...?'" Despite the setback, Loveness remains proud, especially of the dialogues crafted for Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, and Michelle Pfeiffer's character. Majors' performance, in particular, received acclaim for adding a layer of sophistication to the film.

Interestingly, despite this being Loveness's first screenplay for a major studio, his portfolio includes writing for Marvel's comic series, including Spider-Man and Groot. This experience, however, did not seem to cushion the blow of the film's critical reception. Loveness's work aimed to further explore the MCU's multiverse, an endeavor that met with mixed reactions, pointing to uncertain future directions for Ant-Man and the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.