ANSI Establishes Consumer Participation Fund to Boost Consumer Involvement in Standards Development

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has launched a groundbreaking initiative, the Consumer Participation Fund, to bolster consumer participation in the standards development process. This move comes as a response to financial constraints that often deter consumers from participating.

Advertisment

Overcoming Financial Barriers

A roundtable report highlighted the lack of funding as a significant barrier to consumer participation. The newly established fund aims to overcome this hurdle by providing financial support to individuals, consumer advocacy groups, and public interest organizations who often struggle with the costs associated with sustained involvement in the development of standards. Notably, this includes many non-profit entities.

Eligibility and Reimbursement

The fund will cover various eligible expenses for reimbursement, including travel costs, participation fees, and mileage at the rate provided by the U.S. General Services Administration, currently at 58.5 cents per mile. The eligibility of expenses and the cap on reimbursements will be determined by ANSI staff on a case-by-case basis upon application approval. The reimbursement process will require applicants to fill out a W9 form and will be handled through the Concur system, adhering to the GSA's location-based per diem rates.

Interested individuals or groups are encouraged to review the 'Fund Background and Scope' tab for detailed information on eligible expenses and apply for reimbursement under the 'Participation Reimbursement Application' tab. This initiative signals a significant step towards democratizing the standards development process by removing financial constraints, thus allowing a more diverse set of voices to contribute to the shaping of standards that influence various sectors.