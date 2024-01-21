Anoka-Hennepin School District Reaches Tentative Agreement with Educators' Union

The Anoka-Hennepin School District in Minnesota and the educators' union have reached a tentative agreement following a long-haul mediation session that started on Friday at 9 a.m. and concluded on Saturday at 3 a.m. The achievement comes as a result of a dedicated 18-hour negotiation session and could bring an end to a period of uncertainty that has seen teachers working without a contract since July.

Details of the Agreement

Details of the tentative agreement are yet to be disclosed, with the negotiation team working diligently to disseminate the information to union members. It's anticipated that more information will be available in the coming days. It's worth noting that, despite the tentative agreement, there are still several steps that need to be taken prior to its formalization.

Procedural Steps to Finalization

The union's executive board is obligated to approve the deal initially. Following this, the agreement details will be distributed to the union members, who will then have the opportunity to cast a ratification vote. Once the members have ratified the agreement, the final step will involve the school board's vote to approve the contract. If everything goes according to plan, the final approval of the contract could occur as soon as the February 26, 2024, school board meeting.

Cancellation of the Planned Rally

In light of the tentative agreement, the Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota (AHEM) union has decided to cancel a rally that had been planned for Monday night. This gesture reflects the positive progress that has been made in the negotiations and the anticipation of an amicable resolution to the contractual stalemate that has been ongoing since July.