Anodyne Coffee Hosts Night of Live Music: Zach Pietrini Band and Listening Party Shine

Milwaukee's Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. sets the stage for an unforgettable evening featuring the acclaimed Zach Pietrini Band and the soulful tunes of Listening Party. This event not only promises a night of exceptional live music but also celebrates the city's vibrant local talent.

Advertisment

Zach Pietrini Band: A Testament to Rock's Resilience

Garnering accolades such as Milwaukee Magazine's Best Live Act and the Wisconsin Area Music Awards' Artist of the Year, Zach Pietrini Band has firmly established itself in the heart of Milwaukee's music scene. Their latest release, Rock & Roll is Dead, showcases the depth and vigor of Pietrini's songwriting, earning a Best Song in a Feature Film award at the Mark Awards in LA. Having shared the stage with renowned artists like Walker Hayes and Huey Lewis, the band's performance is eagerly anticipated by fans and newcomers alike.

Listening Party: Folk and Americana Redefined

Advertisment

For over a decade, Listening Party has been captivating audiences with their unique blend of folk and Americana. Their music, rich in narrative and melody, draws comparisons to heavyweights like The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers. Through their performances, Listening Party aims to connect deeply with their audience, creating an intimate and immersive experience. The Shepherd Express's comparison underscores the band's ability to honor their musical roots while injecting a fresh and distinctive vibe.

An Evening of Musical Brilliance

This event at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is not just a concert; it's a celebration of Milwaukee's musical diversity and talent. It's an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy quality live music, and support local artists. With the Zach Pietrini Band and Listening Party taking the stage, attendees are guaranteed a night filled with powerful performances and memorable moments.

As the night draws to a close, the performances of Zach Pietrini Band and Listening Party at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. promise to leave a lasting impression on Milwaukee's music scene. This event not only highlights the talent and passion of local artists but also reinforces the city's reputation as a hub for live music and cultural vibrancy. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of folk, Americana, and rock, and a reminder of the power of music to bring people together.