Annual State of the Community Event and National Civics Bee Hosted by Craig Chamber of Commerce

The Craig Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host its annual State of the Community event on February 7 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. This significant gathering offers a platform for updates from key industry leaders, public officials, and the Chamber's Yampa River members and cornerstone partners in Moffat County.

Anticipated Reports and Awards

Attendees will be presented with the State of the Chamber, State of the City, and State of the County reports. In addition, the event will also serve as an awards ceremony, with recognitions such as Business of the Year, BEST Customer Service, and Changemaker to be announced. The community is currently invited to submit nominations for these awards online until January 15.

Event Details and Ticket Information

Due to limited seating, prompt ticket purchases are advised. Tickets are inclusive of the full program, dinner, and dessert, with a cash bar available. Ticket options include individual and table reservations, with pricing set at $55 for individual Chamber members, $65 for non-members, and tables at $440 for members and $520 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased through the Chamber's website.

National Civics Bee Competition

In a separate initiative, the Craig Chamber of Commerce is also hosting the 2024 National Civics Bee competition for middle school students from Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties. The top 20 will compete in a live quiz event in April, with the winners going on to compete at the state and potentially the national level. For more information, contact the Craig Chamber at 970-824-5689 or membershipCraigChamber.com.