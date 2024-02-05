Annie Ray Bags the Prestigious 2024 Music Educator Award

Annie Ray, the esteemed music teacher at Annandale High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been bestowed the prestigious 2024 Music Educator Award. The Grammy Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum jointly present this accolade. The announcement that put Ray in the national spotlight was made on CBS Mornings show on Thursday, February 1.

Annie Ray: A Maestro in Music Education

Ray's remarkable contributions as an orchestra director and the performing arts department chair at her school have earned her this prestigious award. Her notable initiatives include the establishment of the Crescendo Orchestra and the FCPS Parent Orchestra. The latter is a unique platform that allows parents to learn the same instrument their children play, bridging the gap between generations through music.

Recognition for a Symphony of Success

Ray was chosen from an overwhelming pool of over 2,000 initial nominations and finally ended up being among the top 10 finalists. The honor of the award came with a $10,000 honorarium and an equal matching grant for the music program at Annandale High School. This recognition is not just a testament to Ray's endeavors in the field of music education but also a significant boost to the school's music program.

2025 Music Educator Award: The Stage is Set

The Grammy Museum has thrown open the nominations and applications for the 2025 Music Educator Award on their website. The award is designed for active music teachers across the United States, and nominations can be made by anyone, including self-nominations by teachers themselves.