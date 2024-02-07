Annette Bening Honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals' Woman of the Year 2024

Annette Bening, the celebrated actress with a glittering legacy of two Golden Globe victories and five Oscar nominations, has been honored as the 2024 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The award, presented annually since 1951 by the nation's oldest theatrical organization, recognizes women who have made lasting contributions to the world of entertainment.

An Unforgettable Parade and Roast

The festivities unfolded with a vibrant parade full of colorful costumes and drag performers at Harvard University. Adding to the allure of the event, Bening participated in a series of humorous acts on stage, including performing swim strokes to a song and cutting a volunteer's hair, much to the delight of the audience. The parade and the celebrity roast are part of the traditions that accompany the award, meant to showcase a lighter, humorous side of the honoree.

175th Production and the Pudding Pot

Adding to the historical significance, the festivities also marked the 175th production of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals. During the event, Bening received the traditional pudding pot at Farkas Hall, a token of recognition for her immense contributions to the entertainment industry. Interestingly, Bening's husband, Warren Beatty, was a past recipient of the men's equivalent award in 1975, making their household doubly decorated by this prestigious honor.

Acceptance Speech and Honorees

In her acceptance speech, Bening exhibited her sense of humor by thanking her kindergarten teacher. Along with her, the announcement also noted the selection of award-winning actor Bob Odenkirk as the 2023 Man of the Year and Barry Keoghan as the 2024 Man of the Year by Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Keoghan's ceremony is expected to follow shortly, adding another chapter to the illustrious history of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals.