Annette Bening Advocates for Transgender Rights, Including Her Son’s

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Annette Bening Advocates for Transgender Rights, Including Her Son’s

Hollywood veteran, Annette Bening, in a recent episode of ‘The View,’ has become a vocal advocate for the transgender community, including her son, Stephen. Initially guarded about Stephen’s privacy due to her and her spouse, Warren Beatty’s celebrity status, Bening has now chosen to speak out against the mounting wave of fear, ignorance, and bias that is increasingly being directed towards the transgender community.

Transgender Rights: A Political Pawn?

Bening expressed concern over the political manipulation of trans issues to incite fear and divide public opinion. She pointed to the ensuing unfairness that is inflicted upon individuals who merely wish to live their lives authentically. Bening, a self-proclaimed Democrat, underscored the necessity for a robust Republican party that does not use fear as a strategy to rally support.

Transgender Discrimination: A Call for Republican Action

She further implored Republicans to publicly declare that any form of discrimination against trans individuals is fundamentally wrong. Her plea comes amidst a rising wave of transphobic laws being proposed and passed across the United States. Bening shared a poignant anecdote about a friend who felt compelled to move to Los Angeles from Texas, anxious about the safety of her transgender daughter due to the state’s increasingly repressive laws.

A Mother’s Pride: Stephen Ira Beatty

Bening did not shy away from expressing her pride in Stephen’s resilience, intelligence, and thoughtfulness, sentiments that align with those expressed by Beatty in the past. The couple takes immense pride in all their children and views them as revolutionary and heroic figures who challenge societal norms and pave the way for future generations.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

