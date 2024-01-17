Annemarie Wiley's Net worth: The New RHOBH Star Raking in Millions

Annemarie Wiley, the latest addition to the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (RHOBH) Season 13, is raising eyebrows not just with her on-screen antics but also with her financial standing. The audience's curiosity about Annemarie's net worth has gained momentum alongside the intrigue surrounding her dramatic interactions, particularly with fellow cast member Sutton Stracke.

Advertisment

Annemarie's Personal Wealth

Introduced on the show as a friend of Kyle Richards, Annemarie reportedly boasts a personal net worth of $1 million. This wealth is derived not only from her role on RHOBH, the details of which have been kept under wraps, but also from her profession as a nurse anesthetist. Her income is poised to see a surge with her continued presence on the show and potential public appearances.

The Wiley Couple's Combined Fortune

Advertisment

Annemarie's husband, former NFL player Marcus Wiley, brings a formidable $5 million to the table, swelling their combined net worth to an impressive $6 million. Marcus's wealth is a result of a successful ten-season career in the NFL, followed by stints as an ESPN analyst and talk show host. The couple's financial success is further bolstered by their joint business ventures.

A Look At Their Ventures

Among the Wileys' investments are the non-profit organization Project Transition, and Prolebrity, a firm dedicated to assisting athletes in advertising their businesses and charitable events. These endeavors, along with Annemarie's burgeoning reality TV career, are the cornerstones of the couple's economic prosperity.

As the season unfolds, viewers can expect to learn more about Annemarie Wiley's personal and professional life, with the spotlight firmly on her contributions to the show's dynamic and the couple's financial status.