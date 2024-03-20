Anne Hathaway Shines in 'The Idea of You' - Not a Harry Styles Tale but a Story of Love, Age, and Rediscovery

Boy band enthusiasts and rom-com lovers can both eat their hearts out this spring with 'The Idea of You', a film based on Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name about a May-December romance that starts with an epic meet-cute at Coachella. When art gallerist and divorced single mom Soléne (Anne Hathaway) meets Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), an internationally renowned boy band frontman who's 16 years her junior, sparks fly, challenging both Soléne and Hayes to consider what they're willing to do, in spite of their drastically different lives, to pursue a romance with one another.

Unraveling the Inspiration Behind the Story

While Lee has said that the character of Hayes was inspired by a variety of different men, from her husband and Prince Harry to ex-boyfriends and yes, Harry Styles, the book, for her, was always about Soléne and challenging the ways that people think about women and their desires as they age. "I wanted to write a novel that challenged certain myths: that female sexuality ceases to exist after we hit middle age, that having kids makes us no longer sexually attractive or viable, that women, at a certain point in their lives—the point where they should be at their strongest and most prolific—become invisible," she said in a 2017 interview. The movie adaptation, which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival to a rapturous reception in mid-March and hits Prime Video in May, stars Anne Hathaway as Soléne and Nicholas Galitzine, who starred last year in 'Red, White, and Royal Blue' and 'Bottoms', as Hayes.

The Real and the Imagined: Distancing from Harry Styles

Because the story centers on a romance about the lead singer of a boy band, many fans of the book believed that the novel could have been inspired by or based on Harry Styles fan fiction, a theory that many people found especially compelling due to parallels between Hayes and Styles, such as being members of a five-person boy band and having an affinity for tattoos and older women. Author Robinne Lee has said that her book is not based on fan fiction, although she did concede in a 2020 Vogue interview that the inspiration for Hayes was "Prince Harry meets Harry Styles," as well as ex-boyfriends, her husband, and the actor Eddie Redmayne. However, she has been clear that the book was not about Harry Styles and emphasized that its focus was on Soléne embracing new opportunities as she entered a new stage of her life.

A New Narrative for Modern Romance

The movie adaptation, which counts Gabrielle Union as one of its producers, was directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay based on Lee's book that was co-written by Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, best known for 'Kissing Jessica Stein' and 'Friends With Kids'. It premiered as the closing film of South by Southwest this month and will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 2. The film's premiere, which brought Hathaway to tears, received favorable reviews at SXSW, with many praising Hathaway's performance. This adaptation not only highlights the complexities of love across different stages of life but also sparks conversations about societal perceptions of female desire and viability beyond conventional age boundaries.