Anne Hathaway Reflects on 'The Devil Wears Prada' After Years, No Sequel Planned

In a revealing cover story for Vanity Fair, Anne Hathaway admitted she hasn't watched her breakthrough film 'The Devil Wears Prada' in over a decade, possibly two. The 2006 film, which also starred Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, remains a significant part of Hathaway's career, despite her not revisiting it for years. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that there's little interest among the original cast for a sequel, valuing the original's legacy without the need for continuation.

A Look Back at Fashion's Favorite Film

'The Devil Wears Prada' not only catapulted Hathaway into stardom but also left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and pop culture. Hathaway's portrayal of Andy Sachs, a naive young woman navigating the treacherous waters of high fashion under the tutelage of Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly, earned widespread acclaim. The film also highlighted the complexities of the fashion world, making it a topic of discussion and analysis years after its release.

Reunions and Reminiscences

Over the years, the cast has reunited several times, most recently at the SAG Awards in 2024, where Hathaway, Streep, and Blunt presented an award together. These reunions have served as nostalgic reminders of the film's impact and the strong connections formed among the cast. Emily Blunt's comments on preserving the original film's legacy echo the sentiments of many fans and critics who argue that some stories are best left without sequels.

The Enduring Legacy of 'The Devil Wears Prada'

The film's influence extends beyond its immediate release, with a stage musical adaptation set to premiere in London, signaling 'The Devil Wears Prada''s lasting appeal. Hathaway's recent reflections and the cast's reluctance to pursue a sequel underscore the film's singular place in cinematic and fashion history, as well as the personal significance it holds for those involved in its creation.

As the conversation around 'The Devil Wears Prada' continues, the film remains a beloved classic, cherished for its insightful commentary on the fashion industry, memorable performances, and the timeless lessons it imparts on ambition, integrity, and personal growth. The legacy of Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, and the world of Runway magazine endures, reminding us of the film's unique ability to entertain, enlighten, and inspire.