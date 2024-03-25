Anne Hathaway Credits 'Princess Diaries' Co-Star Julie Andrews With Life Lessons in Vanity Fair

In a candid Vanity Fair cover story, Anne Hathaway shares profound lessons learned from Julie Andrews during their time on the 2001 hit film, The Princess Diaries. Reflecting on her career and the pivotal role the film played, Hathaway highlights the importance of grace and gratitude, attributes she admires in Andrews.

Enduring Lessons from a Screen Legend

Hathaway, at the outset of her career, was deeply influenced by Andrews’ professionalism and warmth on set. Andrews, known for her iconic roles and unparalleled career, left a lasting impression on Hathaway, teaching her the value of treating fans with respect and kindness. This mindset, according to Hathaway, has shaped her approach to fame and her interactions with fans throughout her career.

A Career-Defining Role

The Princess Diaries, directed by Garry Marshall and based on Meg Cabot’s novel, not only launched Hathaway into stardom but also became a defining film of her career. As Mia Thermopolis, Hathaway embodied a character that resonated with audiences worldwide, contributing to the film’s success and spawning a sequel. Hathaway’s recent reflections reveal a deep appreciation for the experience and the individuals, like Andrews, who made it memorable.

The Legacy of The Princess Diaries

As rumors of a third installment circulate, Hathaway and Andrews’ reflections on the franchise underscore its lasting impact on their careers and on fans. While Andrews has expressed hesitation about returning to the franchise, citing the importance of preserving its original charm, Hathaway remains open to revisiting Genovia. Regardless, the legacy of The Princess Diaries endures, as does the life lessons Hathaway carries from her time with Andrews.

The story of Hathaway’s growth, from a young actress to a seasoned star, is a testament to the impact of mentorship and the enduring appeal of The Princess Diaries. As Hathaway continues to navigate her career, the lessons from Andrews and the memories of their iconic collaboration remain a guiding light.