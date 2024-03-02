Anna Trebunskaya Reveals Celeb Partner's Unexpected DWTS Season 1 Exit

In a revealing conversation on the "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" podcast, former "Dancing With the Stars" (DWTS) professional dancer Anna Trebunskaya shared insights into her initial venture into the show, which took an unexpected turn when her celebrity partner, Thomas Calabro, opted out before the season commenced. The incident, which occurred during the pioneering season of the acclaimed dance competition series, left fans and participants alike in a state of curiosity and speculation about the reasons behind his sudden withdrawal.

Unveiling the Mystery Behind the Curtain

During her discussion with fellow DWTS alum Cheryl Burke, Trebunskaya recounted the anticipation and uncertainty that characterized the show's debut season. "It was the first season. Nobody knew what was going on," she explained, highlighting the novelty and the ensuing unpredictability of the format. Despite her efforts to understand Calabro's decision, he never provided her with an explanation, leaving the matter shrouded in mystery. Trebunskaya speculated that nervousness and a fear of being ridiculed might have influenced Calabro's decision to exit the show prematurely.

A Journey of Resilience and Triumph

Trebunskaya's journey on DWTS didn't end with the initial setback. She returned in season 2, partnering with NFL star Jerry Rice, and the pair impressively finished in second place. Her competitive spirit undiminished, Trebunskaya continued to participate in subsequent seasons, partnering with a diverse array of celebrities and consistently showcasing her talent and dedication to the art of dance. Despite never clinching the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, her performances with partners like Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek and actor Steve Guttenberg remain memorable highlights of the show's history.

Calabro's Lingering Regret and Openness to Return

Years after his abrupt departure, Calabro expressed regret over the missed opportunity and revealed a continued interest in dance. In a 2012 interview with People magazine, he admitted to backing out due to a contractual issue but maintained that he would have excelled in the competition. "I love dancing so much," he declared, hinting at the enthusiasm and passion that could have made his DWTS stint memorable. Although a collaboration with Trebunskaya is no longer possible, Calabro's openness to participating in a future season suggests a potential return to the dance floor, where he might finally showcase the skills he believes could have led him to victory.

The story of Trebunskaya and Calabro serves as a fascinating glimpse into the early days of "Dancing With the Stars," a time of uncertainty, excitement, and unforeseen challenges. While Calabro's exit remains a curious footnote in the show's history, Trebunskaya's resilience and achievements underscore the spirit of perseverance and excellence that DWTS continues to celebrate.