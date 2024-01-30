Anna DeGuzman's Controversial Humor Overshadows Magic in 'AGT: Fantasy League' Semifinals

In a recent episode of 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League,' a semi-final performance by magician Anna DeGuzman sparked controversy, not for her magic tricks, but for her comedic jabs. The season 18 participant, known for her dexterity with playing cards and dollar bills, rolled out a series of jokes that seemed to target judge Mel B's intelligence. These jests, while eliciting laughter and boos from the audience, didn't sit well with some of the other judges, particularly Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

Anna's Magic Gets Overshadowed by Controversial Humor

Anna's act that night featured fellow judges Howie Mandel and Mel B on stage, assisting her with her magic tricks. As she manipulated the cards and bills with impressive agility, her jokes about Mel B's intelligence wove in and out of her act. The humor, designed to entertain, instead caused a ripple of discomfort among the audience and the judges.

Heidi Klum Reacts, Mel B Remains Unfazed

Heidi Klum, a co-judge on the show, found Anna's comments about Mel B unnecessarily mean. Simon Cowell, another judge, also joined in criticizing the awkward humor. However, Mel B, the target of the jokes, later clarified that she took them in stride. Her focus was more on the magic, which she found impressive and engaging.

Controversy Does Not Affect Semifinal Results

Despite the controversy surrounding Anna's performance, the results of the semi-final episode remained unaffected. Anna DeGuzman was not among the three acts to advance to the finals. The coveted spots went to Kodi Lee, who received Howie's Golden Buzzer, aerialist Aidan Bryant, who was Mel B's Golden Buzzer choice, and The Pack Drumline, who advanced through America's vote.