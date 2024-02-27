Ann Marie Swindler Takes Helm as BayCare Health's VP of Risk Management, Bolsters Leadership

Ann Marie Swindler, a seasoned risk management professional, has been named the new Vice President of Risk Management at BayCare Health, effective immediately. Transitioning from Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, Delaware, Swindler brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role at BayCare, a prominent healthcare system with 16 hospitals based in Clearwater, Florida. Her appointment signifies BayCare's commitment to strengthening its leadership in risk management and safeguarding patient care quality.

Expertise in Risk Management

Swindler's career in risk management spans nearly two decades, during which she has held key positions across various healthcare systems in the United States. Before joining BayCare, she served as General Counsel and Director of Risk Management at Bayhealth Medical Center since January 2020. Her role involved overseeing clinical and enterprise risk management, risk finance, claims management, and risk data activities. Swindler's previous experience also includes serving as Executive Director of Corporate Risk and Management at Memorial Health System in Savannah, Georgia, and Vice President of Operations, Risk Management at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia. Her educational background is equally impressive, holding a Master of Laws degree in Health Law from Loyola University in Chicago, a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

Strategic Direction and Leadership

At BayCare, Swindler will report directly to CFO Janice Polo, taking charge of the healthcare system's comprehensive risk management strategy. Her responsibilities will encompass clinical and enterprise risk management, risk finance involving commercial and self-insured programs, claims management, and risk data activities. Swindler's appointment is a strategic move by BayCare to enhance its risk management framework and ensure the highest standards of patient care and safety. Her vast experience and multidisciplinary background in law, healthcare, and risk management position her as an ideal leader to navigate the complex landscape of healthcare risk management.

Looking Ahead: Impact and Expectations

Swindler's leadership comes at a critical time when healthcare systems worldwide are facing unprecedented challenges and risks, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic. Her role will be pivotal in strengthening BayCare's resilience, mitigating risks, and fostering a culture of safety and excellence. With her at the helm of risk management, BayCare is expected to set new benchmarks in healthcare quality and patient safety, reflecting her commitment to excellence and innovation in risk management practices.

Ann Marie Swindler's appointment as VP of Risk Management at BayCare Health marks a significant milestone in the healthcare system's journey towards achieving unparalleled safety and quality in patient care. Her expertise and leadership are poised to drive BayCare forward, making it a model for effective risk management in the healthcare industry.