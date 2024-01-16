Ann M. Topolovcak, Lifelong Lansingville Resident, Dies at 95

On January 15, 2024, the community of Youngstown, Ohio, bid a final farewell to Ann M. Topolovcak. At 95, she breathed her last at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, Ohio. Born to John and Anna Marie (Balbercak) Topolovcak on February 12, 1928, in Middletown, Ohio, Ann lived most of her life in the Lansingville area of Youngstown.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy

Ann was a familiar face at the Auditor's Office for the City of Youngstown, where she spent her professional years. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she was a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church. Outside her professional and religious commitments, Ann was an avid dancer and puzzle enthusiast. She also lent her skills to a local hair salon and worked in a dress shop, touching numerous lives with her presence.

Family Ties

Advertisment

Ann's passing leaves behind her nephew, Don Lukas of Canfield, and a host of great-nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving sibling in her family, preceded in death by her parents, two brothers—John Jr. and William Topolovcak—and her sister, Helen Alusik.

Final Adieu

The Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home in Boardman is taking care of Ann's funeral arrangements. The visitation is scheduled for January 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service. Deacon John Bartos will officiate the ceremony, paying a fitting tribute to a life well-lived.