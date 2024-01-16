Ann Arbor Sets Course for Affordable Housing Development at Former Dental Clinic Site

In a move that marks a significant step towards addressing affordable housing needs, Ann Arbor officials are pressing forward with plans for a new housing development at 404-406 N. Ashley St. The site, formerly a dental clinic under the University of Michigan, is set to transform into a beacon of hope for those on lower incomes.

City Council Approves Land Sale

In a session held on January 11, the City Council unanimously passed the decision to sell the property to the city's Housing Commission for a nominal fee of $1. This decision paves the way for the development of approximately 60 to 85 apartments, aimed at individuals earning up to 60% of the area's median income.

Interim Plan: Expanding Homeless Services

Before the long-term vision materializes, the existing office building on the site will serve a critical function. Nonprofit shelter providers will utilize it to expand services for the homeless, responding to a pressing need in Washtenaw County. The number of homeless families in the county has seen a worrying increase, doubling from the previous year.

Under the interim plan, the administrative offices of the Interfaith Hospitality Network Alpha House and the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County will move into the building. This move will free up their current offices, allowing the conversion into additional shelter spaces. This thoughtful reallocation will accommodate six more families and at least five more women.

The anticipated renovation costs should fall below $50,000. The Housing Commission has agreed to shoulder this expense, along with the responsibility for building maintenance.

Long-term Vision: Affordable Housing Development

Despite the immediate focus on expanding homeless services, the ultimate goal remains clear: the development of affordable housing. The path to this goal requires navigating approval and financing processes that could take over a year. Following these, demolition and construction can finally begin.

While this project takes shape, the Housing Commission is not resting on its laurels. Two additional affordable housing projects are also in the works in the downtown area. The Commission's efforts further underscore the city's commitment to addressing the acute need for affordable housing.

Meanwhile, other development plans are also underway in the city. Oxford Cos based in Ann Arbor and Crawford Hoying based in Dublin, Ohio, have revealed plans for Arbor South. This 20-acre mixed-use development on the city's south side is projected to include approximately 1,000 residential units. Of these, 10 to 15 percent are expected to fall under the city's affordable housing threshold. This project, the first to receive approval under the City of Ann Arbor's TC1 zoning ordinance, also emphasizes the city's focus on adding accessible housing to the market.