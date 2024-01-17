Ann Arbor Gears Up for Street Closures Amid Major Projects

Ann Arbor, Michigan, is set to brace for a wave of street closures as two significant projects roll out. The University of Michigan's ambitious plan for a new student dorm facility will necessitate the relocation of the famed Elbel Field, which will be the new practice ground for the University's Marching Band. This move triggers utility work, leading to the closure of strategic segments of East Madison Street and South Fifth Avenue. Running from January 22 until April 5, the construction work is scheduled on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with occasional extensions to Saturdays.

Detours and Traffic Rerouting

As a result of these changes, traffic will be diverted around the closures. Detours are in place for both eastbound and westbound Madison Street, as well as for northbound and southbound Fifth Avenue traffic. South Fourth Avenue will remain open for local access, and South Fifth Avenue will temporarily serve two-way traffic, albeit with some parking restrictions.

Access for Residents and Pedestrians

Residents residing within the closed street sections will not be left in the lurch, as coordinated access will be provided. Pedestrian paths will be diligently maintained, ensuring minimal disruption to the footfall in this busy university town.

DTE Energy Utility Project

Adding to the city's flurry of activities, a DTE Energy utility project will cause the closure of North State Street between East Ann Street and East Huron Street, starting on the same day. This closure is necessitated for the installation of a duct bank. Traffic will be rerouted around North State Street, and pedestrian access will be allowed on one side of the street in the work zone.