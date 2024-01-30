Anicia Santos Manipon: The Internet’s Beloved 'Grandma' Passes Away at 97

Anicia Santos Manipon, affectionately known to the world as 'Grandma', bid her final adieu on January 29, at the ripe age of 97. The matriarch of the Filipino-American family, she was an active part of the heartwarming content created by her grandson, Chris Punsalan, that earned them over a million subscribers on YouTube and a dedicated global following.

The Life and Legacy of Anicia Santos Manipon

Anicia Santos Manipon was a woman of strength and resilience, who etched her legacy as a public school teacher at the Banaba Elementary School and Bamban Gabaldon Elementary School. She was the better half of Alfredo 'Fiding' Manipon Sr., a former postmaster in Tarlac province's Bamban town. Her son, Alfredo Manipon Jr., was a scoutmaster, who later joined the US Navy, marking the family's transition to the United States.

Grandma and Chris Punsalan: A Bond Celebrated

Chris Punsalan, a content creator, and his 'Grandma' became a beacon of light and warmth on the internet. They gained popularity for their videos where they communicate in Kapampangan, with Chris often reading words of affirmation to his grandmother. Their content, a blend of care, humor, and cultural nuances, captured the hearts of millions, making them a household name.

Remembering Anicia

Grandma's death was announced by Pampanga Governor Delta Pineda on Monday, January 29, 2024. The world mourns her passing, with social media flooded with tributes and condolences for the family. Chris Punsalan has yet to confirm the death of his Grandma. Anicia Santos Manipon, fondly remembered for her smile and spirit, leaves behind a legacy of love and resilience.