Angie's Subs Adds Local Flavor at Jacksonville International Airport

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) has enriched its dining scene by welcoming Angie's Subs, a beloved local eatery renowned for its Peruvian sandwiches, salads, and sweet tea, amongst other offerings. This initiative is part of JAX's efforts to integrate local culinary gems into its terminal, providing travelers with a unique taste of Northeast Florida's diverse food landscape. Mark VanLoh, CEO of Jacksonville Aviation Authority, alongside Angie's Subs owner Ed Malin, expressed their enthusiasm for this collaboration, offering passengers a delicious and convenient dining option from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Enhancing Passenger Experience with Local Flavors

The addition of Angie's Subs to Jacksonville International Airport's dining options is more than just an expansion; it's a strategic move to enhance the overall passenger experience. By incorporating local brands like Angie's Subs and Southern Grounds into the airport terminal, JAX aims to provide travelers with a memorable culinary journey that reflects the richness of Northeast Florida's food scene. This initiative not only pleases travelers' palates but also supports local businesses, fostering a sense of community pride within the bustling airport environment.

A Partnership Born from Local Pride

Ed Malin, the owner of Angie's Subs, described the partnership with JAX and HMSHost as an honor, highlighting his pride in bringing his restaurant to a new audience. This collaboration is a testament to the local commitment and entrepreneurial spirit driving the expansion of Jacksonville's culinary offerings. Malin's dedication to quality and community has played a pivotal role in Angie's Subs' success, making it a fitting choice for JAX's initiative to showcase local flavors.

What Travelers Can Expect

Angie's Subs at JAX provides a diverse menu that caters to various tastes and preferences, featuring signature Peruvian sandwiches, fresh salads, sweet tea, and a range of breakfast items. Open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., the restaurant offers flexibility for travelers catching early morning flights or arriving late in the evening. This new dining option promises to deliver a delicious and convenient experience for anyone passing through Jacksonville International Airport, ensuring that every journey begins or ends on a flavorful note.

As Angie's Subs joins the array of dining options at Jacksonville International Airport, it marks a significant step towards celebrating and promoting local cuisine on a global stage. This partnership not only enhances the airport's food offerings but also strengthens the bond between the local community and its travelers, inviting everyone to savor the unique tastes of Northeast Florida. With initiatives like these, JAX sets a benchmark for airports worldwide, proving that local flavors can indeed take flight.