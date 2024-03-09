Angela Bassett Discusses Oscar Disappointment and Graceful Handling with Oprah

Angela Bassett recently opened up in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on OWN about her Oscar loss in the Best Supporting Actress category last year, describing it as 'a supreme disappointment.' Bassett, who was nominated for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, shared her thoughts on handling disappointment gracefully, a lesson she believes is crucial not only for herself but also for her children. Despite the setback, Bassett was honored with an honorary award at the 14th Annual Governors Awards in January, acknowledging her significant contributions to cinema.

Reflecting on the Moment

During the candid conversation with Oprah, Bassett recalled the Oscar night vividly, acknowledging her disappointment but emphasizing her intention to handle the situation well. "Disappointment is human," she stated, underlining the importance of responding to such moments with grace and kindness. This mentality, according to Bassett, is what she aims to pass on to her children, highlighting the significance of maintaining composure and positivity in the face of setbacks.

Award Season Recognition

Bassett's loss to Jamie Lee Curtis was a moment that took many by surprise, including Oprah, who had been confident in Bassett's win. However, the season still brought Bassett recognition for her enduring and impactful career in the film industry. Her acceptance speech at the Governors Awards resonated with gratitude and a reflection on her acting career, which she regards as her calling rather than merely a job. This recognition serves as a testament to Bassett's significant impact on cinema and her contributions to storytelling through her roles.

Looking Forward

Despite the disappointment, Bassett's conversation with Oprah sheds light on the actress's resilience and perspective on the unpredictability of award ceremonies. Her ability to remain poised and gracious, even in disappointment, sets an example for how to navigate the highs and lows of a career in the spotlight. As Bassett continues to take on roles that challenge and inspire both her and her audience, her legacy in Hollywood is underscored not just by her performances, but also by her character off-screen.