Andy Cohen Spearheads Walmart’s ‘Save Your Resolutions’ Campaign

Andy Cohen, popular for co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, is the face of Walmart’s new campaign, “Save Your Resolutions.” The campaign, crafted by Deutsch LA, aims to motivate individuals to hold on to their New Year’s resolutions beyond the notorious Quitters Day – the second Friday of January.

Walmart’s ‘Save Your Resolutions’ Campaign

The campaign revolves around the difficulties of maintaining resolutions, such as meditations interrupted by loud texts and exercise equipment gathering dust. Cohen, in his signature candid style, brings these challenges to life while promoting Walmart’s membership service, Walmart+, as a potential solution. Walmart+ offers benefits like planning social activities at home and taking road trips, helping consumers save money and stick to their resolutions.

Marketing Strategy and Promotion Channels

Launched on January 10, the campaign’s promotion extends to YouTube, TikTok, Pandora, and Peacock. Here, Walmart is sponsoring content and running QR codes for viewers to sign up for Walmart+. To sweeten the deal, Walmart is also offering $50 in Walmart cash as an incentive for annual membership sign-ups during the campaign.

Integrating Brand with Culture

The campaign strategy hinges on the right timing and spokesperson to resonate with customers culturally. Walmart’s marketing strategy has always aimed to intertwine the brand with culture, and this campaign is no exception. It follows the success of previous Walmart campaigns that tapped into cultural moments, like the Mother’s Day and Mean Girls Black Friday promotions.