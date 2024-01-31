Andrew Muhammad Elected as President of Southern Agricultural Economics Association

Andrew Muhammad, a distinguished professor at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and the Blasingame Chair of Excellence in Agricultural Policy, has been elected as the president of the Southern Agricultural Economics Association (SAEA). This noteworthy appointment mirrors his exceptional knowledge and leadership in the realm of agricultural economics.

A New Era for SAEA

Muhammad will be officially recognized at the SAEA's annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled from February 3-6. The SAEA, established in 1968, is a renowned organization that applies economic theory to issues in the food and fiber sector. Its research is published in the highly-regarded Journal of Agricultural and Applied Economics. The association plays a pivotal role in economic development in the Southern region.

An Expert in Agricultural Policy

Muhammad's academic work is centered on agricultural trade and policy. He has served in various advisory roles, including on the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee for Trade and USAID's Subcommittee on Systemic Solutions for Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation. His research, which includes over 70 refereed journal articles and 60 reports, has significantly contributed to the field. Furthermore, he has managed to acquire over $6.2 million in funding for teaching and research.

Tracing Muhammad's Career Path

Before joining the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture in 2018, Muhammad was part of the USDA's Economic Research Service. Bill Johnson, the interim department head for the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Tennessee, expressed enthusiasm for Muhammad's new role. Johnson cited Muhammad's previous experience with SAEA and his global perspective on agriculture as major assets for his new position. The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, where Muhammad now works, comprises several colleges and centers. It aims to provide practical solutions through its land-grant mission of teaching, research, and outreach.