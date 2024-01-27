Andrew Hines, Top Defensive End, Commits to University of South Florida

Andrew Hines, a formidable defensive end from Tohopekaliga High, has pledged his talent to the University of South Florida (USF). Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and a robust 255 pounds, Hines' stature is as impressive as his ranking as the No. 33 player in the Sentinel's Class of 2025 Super60.

The High School Prodigy

A record of 112 tackles in the last season, an average of 10 per match, along with 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and a fumble recovery, bear testament to Hines' prowess on the field. His commitment to USF, however, is more than a professional decision. It comes on the heels of an inspiring campus visit and a meeting with the USF coaching staff, which affirmed his feeling that USF was where he belonged.

Overcoming Personal Adversity

Hines' journey to this moment hasn't been without its trials. He draws his inspiration from his late mother, Kristi McCune, who lost her fight against cancer. Her memory fuels his dedication and instills in him a relentless work ethic. It was this spirit that attracted USF defensive line coach Kevin Patrick, who played a pivotal role in recruiting Hines.

A Notable Addition to USF's 2025 Recruiting Class

Despite receiving previous offers from other universities, Hines' commitment to USF only solidified after his visit. His high school coach, Anthony Paradiso, has nothing but praise for him. Hines, in turn, attributes a significant part of his success to his father, Frank Hines, who stood steadfast in supporting his football journey. Hines' decision is a significant boost to USF's 2025 recruiting class, which also includes Jabari Smith, a receiver from Wekiva High, ranked No. 44 in the Sentinel's 2025 Super60.